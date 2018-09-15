Town maintain their good form with battling home victory

Barnoldswick Town made it four straight wins on Tuesday night with a battling 2-1 victory against Squires Gate at the Silentnight Stadium.

Matt Barnes’ men now sit seventh in the North West Counties Premier Division, level on points with Gate in sixth – and three points off second place – after one defeat in nine games.

Town set off like a house on fire, Jack Coop cracking a great right foot shot from the edge of the penalty area, low just inside the right hand post of Benjamin Fletcher in the visitors’ goal after two minutes.

Skipper James Crorken then added a second goal after nine minutes, bundling the ball home from almost on the line.

With play swinging from end the end, the visitors pulled a goal back after 12 minutes through Richard Seear.

From then on, the game was a great spectacle to watch, and the only surprise was that there were no more goals, mostly through the efforts of both keepers Ryan Livesey and Fletcher, who both made fantastic saves.

Town now go to Guisborough Town in the FA Vase on tomorrow, hoping to keep the good form going.

Boss Barnes said: “That was a graft from the lads – great character to keep it at 2–1 from half-time against a well-drilled Squires Gate.

“Great effort and very proud of the lads! We go again Saturday.”

Town’s East Lancashire League Division One side went down to a 1-0 defeat at league leaders Mill Hill on Saturday, turning in an outstanding performance which clearly demonstrated that they are learning quickly at this new, higher standard of football.

Mill Hill got their goal after 10 minutes, but this did not diminish Town’s determination or their energy levels.

Isaac Turner struck the crossbar, and Bailey Coates saw his blistering shot saved by the keeper on 25 minutes.

Mill Hill retained their slender lead at the break, but there was little to choose between the teams, and the second half continued in a similar vein.

Town’s coaches gambled in the last 20 minutes and threw everything at their opponents.

Town looked certain to score as the Mill Hill defenders twice cleared off the line.

The last five minutes saw the league leaders running down the clock and taking the ball into the corners to safeguard their lead.

Town finished the stronger side, and although they earned no points, they earned the respect of their opponents.