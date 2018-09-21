Town push new leaders all the way

Barnoldswick Town failed to turn their dominance into points on Tuesday night, as City of Liverpool went top of the NWC Premier Division following a 3-2 win at the Silentnight Stadium.

Town started well, with chances for Andrew Hill and Zack Dale, but neither could hit the target.

Chances continued to come, but poor defending allowed Thomas Peterson to give the Merseysiders a 25th-minute lead against the run of play.

Captain James Crorken hit a shot which hit the bar and post before bouncing on the line, summing up Town’s luck, as they somehow went in behind.

Town continued to press after the break, but again City of Liverpool were more clinical, and made it 2-0 after 52 minutes, as Peterson rounded Ryan Livesey.

It was 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining, as Jamie McDonald finished after a neat one-two, and though Elliott Fenton and Dale pulled two deserved goals back late on, the damage was done.

On Saturday, Town exited the FA Vase, losing 4-2 at Guisborough Town, who raced into a 3-0 lead within 23 minutes as Nathan Steel struck either side of a goal from Steven Roberts.

Shaun Airey reduced the deficit just after the break, and Jack Coop made it 3-2 midway through the second half, only for Roberts to seal the win with seven minutes left.

Town host Runcorn Town tomorrow.

l Town’s East Lancashire Leagie side are still searching for a first win of the season after a 1-0 home defeat against Prairie Unitedon Saturday.