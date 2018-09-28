Town send out a big statement with five-star win over Runcorn

Matt Barnes believes that Barnoldswick Town sent out a message to the rest of the Hallmark Security Premier Division when putting five past Runcorn Town at the weekend.

Five different scorers helped put the home side out of sight at Victory Park as they climbed to fifth in the table, one place below their opponents.

Jack Coop slipped the ball to the right from the spot in the 14th minute, sending goalkeeper Ben Ashcroft the wrong way in the process, to give Town the lead.

Captain James Crorken made it 2-0 in the 20th minute when heading home from Andrew Hill’s left-footed cross.

After Zack Dale curled an effort around the upright, the visitors pulled one back when Ryan Cox capitalised on a momentary lapse in Town’s defence to beat Ryan Livesey.

Dale went close again when taking the ball around Ashcroft and firing goalwards only for a recovering defender to clear off the line.

Town did, however, go in to the break with a two goal cushion when Mark Threlfall’s pressure paid off and Rhain Hellawell chipped the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Threlfall added to the scoreline just five minutes in to the second half, bundling the ball over the line after Dale provided the assist.

The scoring was completed before the hour and it was Dale who netted the goal his performance had merited.

When Ashcroft prevented the winger’s header from reaching the top corner it seemed like it was going to be one of those days but he persevered and got his goal with a superb finish.

The away side were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes remaining as John McGrath was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

“It’s going really well,” said Barnes. “It was disappointing to lose to City of Liverpool after dominating the game. We just couldn’t finish them off but, aside from that, we’re doing really well.

“Saturday sent out a massive statement to the league and now we’ve got to keep backing that up.

“We’re playing in a formation that suits us, that we’re au fait with. That brings out the best in our players. We aren’t just turning up for a football match, we want more.”

Ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Ashton Athletic, Barnes was hopeful of adding Nelson FC forward Gareth Hill to his squad.