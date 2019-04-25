Trawden Celtic launch junior academy to help identify the stars of the future

A local football club is launching a junior academy to help identify potential stars of the future, following another successful season.

Club secretary Dave Whitefield, said: “Trawden Celtic has a great football pedigree and we want to inspire a new generation of young players to get involved.

“Our junior academy sessions begin on Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. on Trawden Recreation Ground.

“We’re planning Under 11s, Under 8s and Under 5s sessions, but we may extend this depending on numbers.

“The emphasis will be on having fun, but we will be aiming to nurture young talent, so players are ready to step up and join our junior teams.

“It’s great time to join Trawden Celtic as our first team is in the final of the Northern Plant Hire Trophy, our Under 12s team has just won back to back promotions and our Under 16s team has six players who are going forward into Burnley FC’s shadow squad this September.

“We’re very proud of all these achievements.

“We set out to play football the right way and have our players conduct themselves the right way too – it’s proved to be a successful formula that sees us take young people right through from junior to adult football.

“So if you have sons or daughters who would be interested, give me a call on 07814 238 177. We will try to accommodate everybody regardless of age or ability and they’ll have the opportunity to train with our qualified coaches.”