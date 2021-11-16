Two for Chris Wood as Burnley striker closes in on all-time New Zealand goals record
Burnley striker Chris Wood scored both goals as New Zealand beat The Gambia 2-0 in their friendly in Dubai.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 6:22 pm
And the brace means Wood is two goals short of equaling Vaughan Coveny’s All Whites record of 29 goals for the Kiwis.
Earning his 60th cap for his country, Wood opened the scoring eight minutes before the interval, beating the keeper with a back-heel.
He added his second on 64 minutes when he latched onto a pass from Sarpreet Singh, before rounding the keeper to finish.
Wood could have walked off with the matchball, but three minutes from time, his effort came back off the post.