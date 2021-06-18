Two of Burnley’s first three Premier League games moved for television

Ashley Barnes scored the winner at Liverpool in January

After their opening game of the season at home to Brighton on Saturday, August 14th, the Clarets will then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday the 21st, but with a kick-off time of 12-30 p.m. for coverage on BT Sport.

And Leeds’ trip to Turf Moor the following weekend, Saturday, August 28th, has now been moved to Sunday the 29th at 2 p.m., live on Sky.

In addition, two of Burnley’s games in December could change depending on West Ham’s Europa League commitments.