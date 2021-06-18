Two of Burnley’s first three Premier League games moved for television
The fixture list has been out two days, and already Burnley have had changes to their schedule.
After their opening game of the season at home to Brighton on Saturday, August 14th, the Clarets will then travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday the 21st, but with a kick-off time of 12-30 p.m. for coverage on BT Sport.
And Leeds’ trip to Turf Moor the following weekend, Saturday, August 28th, has now been moved to Sunday the 29th at 2 p.m., live on Sky.
In addition, two of Burnley’s games in December could change depending on West Ham’s Europa League commitments.
Burnley are due to face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Saturday, December 11th, which could move to the Sunday, which could then the home game with Watford, currently planned for Tuesday, December 14th, being shunted back a day to the Wednesday.