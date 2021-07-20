Two wins for Burnley in opening pre-season warm ups
Burnkey kicked off their pre-season schedule behind closed doors at the Barnfield Training Centre on Tuesday afternoon.
Sean Dyche’s squad took on simultaneous friendly games against Morecambe, promoted to League 1 in May, and League 2 Salford City.
And the Clarets came out on top in both games.
Against the Shrimps, Ashley Barnes gave Burnley a 16th-minute lead, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson netted a second after the interval in a 2-1 win.
And braces for Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez earned a 4-0 win over Salford.
Brownhill opened the scoring nine minutes before the break, before a double from Rodriguez on 58 and 80 minutes.
Brownhill rounded off the scoring two minutes from time.
The Clarets’ first public warm up clash is at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, when they will wear their new strip for the first time.