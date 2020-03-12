UPDATE: Premier League to hold emergency meeting on Friday morning after initially confirming weekend fixtures - including Manchester City v Burnley - will go ahead as planned

The Premier League, having confirmed all this weekend’s games - including Burnley’s trip to Manchester City - will be played as scheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic, will now hold an emergency meeting on Friday morning.

The Premier League have released the following statement: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.”

That came minutes after another statement on the league website: “Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend.

“While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

“We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

“The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly.

“We will keep everyone updated as appropriate.”