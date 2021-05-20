Video: Burnley fans express their delight at Turf Moor return!

After a 14-month hiatus, a total of 3,500 fans witnessed Burnley's final home game of the 2020-21 campaign.

Their patience might not have been rewarded with the result they were hoping for - as Liverpool inflicted a 10th home game on the bounce without a win - but they made themselves heard.

Supporters hadn't been inside Turf Moor since March 7th, 2020, when the Clarets were held to a 1-1 draw against Spurs.

Fans react during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on May 19, 2021.

Chris Wood had opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Dele Alli restored parity from the penalty spot in the second half.

After playing games behind closed doors for such a long period, midfielder Josh Brownhill acknowledged the atmosphere inside the stadium.

“The result didn’t go our way which is disappointing. I thought we played some really good stuff and created some good chances," he said.

“But it was a special night – having some of the fans back in. The atmosphere was really good and for me personally, not playing in front of the home supporters before, it meant a lot to me.

“The atmosphere was really good and the fans got behind us throughout the game, even when the result wasn’t going our way.

“It was nice to have them back in and hopefully there’s more to come.

“It makes a massive difference. Whether you do something well or not they get behind you and put pressure on the away team.

“The whole atmosphere is just a lot different when the fans are back in and it has a massive impact.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t have anything for them to celebrate tonight but hopefully when everything is all good we can give them a lot more to cheer about.”

