Burnley fans made their voices heard in Athens as they remembered club legend Jimmy McIlroy.

Chants of “you’ll always be a Claret” echoed around a small pocket of the Greek capital as supporters gathered ahead of the game against Olympiacos.

Jimmy McIlroy

The town’s adopted son, a trailblazer for the Clarets in European competition after inspiring his side to the First Division title in 1960, died at the start of the week, aged 86.