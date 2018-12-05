Villa emerge as favourites to land Burnley skipper Heaton

Aston Villa have emerged as favourites to sign Burnley club captain Tom Heaton in the January transfer window. And

And Heaton could well be sold to the Championship club, rather than loaned out.

Heaton could bring a five and a half year stay at Turf Moor to a close - a spell which has seen him twice win promotion to the Premier League and earn three England caps.

The former Manchester United youngster has only made three appearances since September 2017 after dislocating his shoulder, and, since his recovery, having to play second fiddle to Nick Pope and now Joe Hart.

Pope is close to returning from a similar injury to Heaton, and, with Hart a Premier League ever-present this season, Sean Dyche has decided to cash in on his first permanent signing for the club, with Anders Lindegaard and Adam Legzdins also available as back up.

Heaton, who arrived on a free transfer from Bristol City in the summer of 2013, has made 181 appearances for the Clarets in all competitions.