Vokes nets twice as Wales romp to victory in China

Clarets striker Sam Vokes netted twice as Wales hammered China 6-0 at the Guangxi Sports Centre Stadium in Ryan Giggs’ first game in charge.

Vokes scored the third in their opening China Cup game against Marcello Lippi’s hosts, eight minutes before half-time, as Gareth Bale crossed for Andy King at the far post, and Vokes got across He Guan to poke the ball into the corner.

And eight minutes after the break, Harry Wilson picked out the run of Vokes, who beat the off-side trap and finished confidently inside the far corner, to take his tally to 10 goals in total for his country.

Gareth Bale added a hat-trick to climb above Ian Rush as his country’s all time leading international goalscorer.

Wales will now face Uruguay or the Czech Republic on Monday in the China Cup final.