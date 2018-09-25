Vydra happy to score ‘special’ goal

Summer signing Matej Vydra says he couldn’t be happier after marking his full Clarets debut with a ‘special’ goal.

The Czech Republic international hadn’t scored in the Premier League in more than four years having netted for West Brom in the opening minute of a 3-3 draw against Spurs at the Hawthorns.

But that all changed at the weekend as he got the ball rolling against AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor, beating Asmir Begovic after Nathan Ake had twice blocked from Ashley Westwood.

The 26-year-old, who had made his mark in the Europa League play-off against Olympiakos, said: “Everyone, from the first minute, wants to show the manager on their full debut that he was right to pick you in the first XI. I hope I did that.

“This is my first goal since 2014 in the Premier League. Every goal in the Premier League is special because it’s the best league in the world and I’ve been working so hard to get here. I couldn’t be happier right now.

“But I never set targets for any season. My target is always to play and bring the best performance for the team.”

Last season’s Championship top scorer, who found the net 20 times for Derby County as they reached the play-offs, wasn’t given a kick in the top flight three seasons ago after helping Watford get there.

Instead, he was loaned out to Reading. However, this time he believes that he’s more equipped to take the division by the scruff of the neck.

“The Premier League has changed since I was last here but I’ve grown up a bit more and I’m more experienced now,” he said. “I’m not a young kid like I was before so I think I can be ready.

“I spoke with the gaffer about my role and told him that my best position was to play with a strong and tall striker.

“I like to run around him when he’s won the header. That’s me, I’m quick and I like to play between the lines. I’m ready.”

Vydra believes that Burnley’s first win of the season will do the squad the world of good.

Four goals and a clean sheet ensured that every department could take confidence from the result against the Cherries.

The club’s striker’s union also played their part, with Vydra, Sam Vokes, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes all featuring, and they’ll continue pushing each other.

“It’s nice, especially having scored,” said Vydra. “It is good confidence for everybody, for defensive and offensive players.

“We all worked hard in the week. We have to keep pushing and hope that the results will come again.

“There are four great strikers here and it doesn’t matter who is playing because we all support each other.”