WATCH: Burnley boss Sean Dyche responds to VAR controversy in defeat against Leicester City

Sean Dyche appreciates that it may take time to iron out some of the creases where VAR is concerned, but the Burnley boss simply can't comprehend the decision that ultimately cost his side an equaliser against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.



With all the different angles available to the Video Assistant Referee, the capability to replay incidents in slow motion and the licence to watch them back countless times, the 48-year-old doesn't understand how the officials got it so wrong.

The Clarets have a late goal ruled out against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium following a VAR check

Andrew Madley made contact with Jon Moss from the review room when Foxes centre back Jonny Evans had bundled the ball into his own net late in the game.

The Clarets celebrated close to the Spion Kop, where the incident occurred, goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel cut a dejected figure, but then an announcement confirmed, after a check, that the goal had not been given.

"For the record I am a big fan of VAR and I think it is needed in the game," said Dyche. "I think the margins that all the players work under and the tightness and the closeness of what everything means.

"I am also well aware that it will take time to streamline things and smooth it all out, but the unfortunate thing for us today is that we are a cautionary tale of when it goes wrong. For the reasons and detail that I will give you.

"There is someone sitting watching on a screen, like I have just done, through 15 different views, slow motion, fast motion and with no emotion to the game.

"I find it incredible that after that you manage to find that that is not a goal. I have seen it back probably 12 times from different angles."

Evans claimed that he was tripped just before the ball had crossed the line. The contact made, if any, appeared minimal, unintentional and inconsequential, where prohibiting the defender's ability to clear the ball was concerned.

Chris Wood was the player applying the pressure, having been denied by Schmeichel from Matt Lowton's exquisite delivery just seconds before.

Dyche said: "Chris Wood doesn't change his running gait, his eyes are only on the ball.

"He has not looked down to trip the fella, he has run in, in a natural motion.

"He does catch the heel of Jonny Evans, who is never going to get it in a million years, I would be amazed if he got that, in fact he wouldn't.

"And then somehow that was not a goal and I don't know why it is not. We all know the intentional clip, we see it all the time."

He added: "Your body language changes, you actually almost flick your foot but he doesn't, Woody just goes to run after it and reacting and to see if, after he bundled it off his chest, could he go and score, and get round him (Evans).

"You can see his eyes just staring at the ball just waiting for it to go in and then he runs off celebrating.

"You don't celebrate like that (if you have done something wrong), you know. Trust me if he had clipped him he would have been dipping his head or making some kind of gesture but he didn't, he just ran off celebrating.

"The biggest fact is that he is never going to get the ball. He can think about a lot of things but unless he is the quickest footballer on the planet, which I doubt he is, I don't think he is going to get it.

"And having played that position you know when you are done. I know everyone drops to the floor nowadays anyway all over the pitch, I don't think he did that, there was contact. But it is not deliberate contact for one and he is not going to get the ball anyway for two."