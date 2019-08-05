Wayne Rooney joins Derby County after Burnley link

England’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney is to join Derby County in a player-coach capacity in January on an 18-month deal, having also been linked with Burnley and West Brom.

A report from the Telegraph on Monday evening revealed Rooney was in talks with the Rams over a player-coach role.

And he flew in from the United States overnight to conclude the switch.

But there were suggestions in the US media that the 33-year-old former England captain was also a target of Burnley, with West Brom also rumoured to make a late attempt to land him.

Rooney, a teammate of former Claret Chris McCann at DC United, had over two seasons left on his contract with the Major League Soccer club, and will play out the season in Washington, which runs to the end of October.

Rooney is England’s all-time record scorer with 53 goals in 120 appearances, as well as Manchester United’s record goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.

Rooney had spoken of his desire to get into coaching when he retires, speaking In November to United’s official website, he said: “Yeah, it is something I am passionate about and I want to do.

”Obviously, I need to complete my badges, which I am doing over in the States.

"Hopefully, by the time I come back to England, I will have them completed and be in a position to accept or reject any offers I get.“