‘We found a way to win again’ - Burnley boss Dyche

Sean Dyche admitted his side didn’t perform as well in their previous two Premier League wins - but got back to finding a way to come out on top.

Burnley didn’t register a shot on target against Fulham, but came from behind to claim a fourth-successive win in all competitions, with the help of own goals from Joe Bryan and Denis Odoi, north forced by Jeff Hendrick.

The Clarets saw out the second half, despite a couple of scares, and Dyche said: “I can understand his (Claudio Ranieri) frustration, but apart from Tarky’s fantastic block on the line, I don’t think they asked that many questions.

“General play second half they did very well, they are a side with some real quality, and after getting such a good start, the mentality of our players to come back and deliver a performance that can win was fantastic.

“First half we deserved it, I thought we were on top. I was really pleased with the calmness - they started well, not just the goal, the first 10/15 minutes, we stayed calm and grew into the game.

“We get a break with you second own goal, but the first, I hope they give that to Jeff because I think it is going in.

“By the way, another penalty not given, in the same incident, it’s nearly impossible, Tarky is dragged to the ground.

“That aside, we got a break with Jeff scoring, and the second one is a really good move, all the way down the pitch.

“Jeff turns and crosses to Barnesy, and their lad has to try and defend it, and it goes in.”

Dyche feels his side have been due a bit of luck: “I’m not going to cry that in, I don’t think we have had much luck this season, especially when you talk about injuries and other things.

“Second half, credit to Fulham, they came out with that freedom, they haven’t won away all season, what’s the worst that can happen?

“They opened up the pitch, way more expansive and caused us problems, but we’ve had to defend it out, do what we’ve had to do.

“Tarky with a fantastic block, which is another step towards what we are good at, all the detail, all the bits early season we weren’t getting right.

“But that was a fantastic bit of defending. And really tough conditions, as tough as we have had for a long time.

“Very pleased to win, and three wins in the Premier League now, two coming from 1-0 down, good for the mentality, the points and the table.”

Dyche revealed there wouldn’t have been a penalty in the build up to the equaliser: “I asked, I asked the fourth, no penalty. I have seen it back, he is clearly grabbing him and Tarky is a big lad, it takes a lot to bring him down. He just falls naturally, and I don’t think refs are giving those any more. We can’t get a penalty, but anyway...”

Despite not registering a shot on target, Dyche added: “I don’t think we performed as well as in the last two games, but you have to find a way to win.

“Generally our performance was good, but in an attacking front, we’ve been really good the last two games, thoroughly deserved the goals we’ve got.

“Today we’ve had to find a different way to win, but we’ve done that many times, and that is part of our make up, we have to do that.

“It is a pleasing thing, to win the games that are really tight.

“I’ve spoken many items about the margins, and we are good at getting those games won or something from them.”