We’ll come back stronger – Mee

Defender Ben Mee has drawn on past experiences to help channel the belief that the Clarets can pull themselves out of the mire.

It’s not the first time that the 28-year-old has had to dig deep as part of a group to swing a winless run on its head in the Premier League.

While the 10-game stretch at the start of the 2014/15 season proved decisive, ultimately costing the club its top flight status, they responded to last season’s patch of 11 games without a win with five victories on the bounce.

That was enough to secure seventh spot and European football. With Sean Dyche’s side going in to the sixth fixture of the term without success, Mee said: “We’re pretty calm still. You go through these things and the more experience and more knowledge you have you can look at it from a different perspective.

“We’ll work hard and we’ll come back stronger.

“Momentum can turn quickly, we can come back from these types of results.

“We’ve done it before and we’ll look to do it again.

“We need to work hard and get back on track.

“We’ve got an honest and reliable squad, we’re always working hard and if you do that and do the right things the results will come.

“We rely on the group of players we’ve got to work hard and turn things around. We’ve done it before. We’ll work hard and come back stronger.”