We need to be more clinical - Defour

Midfielder Steven Defour feels Burnley have to be more clinical at both ends of the pitch.

Defour has started the last two games - his first in the Premier League since January.

But Burnley have been on the receiving end of heavy defeats against unbeaten Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Belgian believes the next two games are a fairer gauge of the Clarets’ qualities, as they travel to face West Ham tomorrow, and Leicester City the following week.

And he insists Burnley will start to get it right, as they look to improve on a record of two wins in their opening 10 league games:

“If you look at last year, it all went for us, now it’s going against us a little bit.

“We have small opportunities like Corky and Vokesy, but then you see how clinical Chelsea are.

“We have to be more clinical at both ends of the pitch - we’ve got some of the good play from last year, but we have to do it for a full 90 minutes like we did last year.

“We’re working on it, everybody is getting back now, people are getting fitter, it will work at some point.”

And ahead of the games against the Hammers and Foxes, he admitted:”It’s not against Chelsea we expect to get points, we don’t say we’re going to lose before the game, it’s more a case of we win it it’s going to be a bonus.

“The Leicester and the West Ham games are really important for us.

That’s our direct opponents, these are the games we have to get points from.”

Defour completed 90 minutes against Chelsea, and feels he is almost up to speed: “Mostly. I think physically it was good, I had some good pockets of play, it was hard work as well.

“The last 15 the gaffer said just get your fitness in and get the 90 minutes in the Premier League in and get ready for this week.

“But it’s for these moments you play football, when you’re out for nine months it doesn’t come back in a click.

“You have to work and get your fitness in, get those touches in, it goes better and better.”

City and Chelsea summed up what is perceived to be an ever-growing chasm at the top, and Defour points to the influence of some of the most highly-vaunted managers in the game: “I think you have these managers now who are making a positive impact on English football.

“You see the way Manchester City and Chelsea playing, and every year they get more and more money.

“Every year it gets more difficult, they have difficulties in some games, but unfortunately it wasn’t against us.

“When you start good and you concede you make it even more difficult. That’s the problem against these teams, you can’t concede.

“If you can get the first goal then it makes it easier for you, because they give space and you can profit from that.”

