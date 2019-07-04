Wembley winner as Barnoldswick Town net £25k

Barnoldswick Town are celebrating a Wembley win after being awarded £25,000 worth of building materials to improve their facilities in a national competition run by builders’ merchants Buildbase.

The Buildbase £100k Transfer Deal 2019 is a renovation programme for clubs playing in the Buildbase FA Trophy or Buildbase FA Vase.

The product bursary includes building, electrical and hire products, which are provided by local Buildbase branches.

Town, who play in the FA Vase, were joint winners with Weymouth FC, who have played in the FA Trophy.

They successfully pitched their projects against four other finalists at an event held at Wembley Stadium.

Buildbase and FA judges praised Barnoldswick Town FC’s plans to improve access to the club’s facilities as well as update and redecorate the clubhouse with new carpets, bar area and furniture.

Barnoldswick Town representatives, manager Matt Barnes, former player, manager and chairman Stewart Airdrie, and Steve Brown pitched the project.

Airdrie said: “This will set us up on a pedestal for the area, benefiting our club and non-league football.

“A nice environment will attract more families through the gates, and the junior side will reap the benefits, providing a place where they are proud to go.

“We’re only a small town team so to get the building materials from Buildbase is huge.”

Meanwhile, Barnes has been busy bolstering his squad ahead of the new North West Counties Premier Division campaign.

Barnes has landed former Colne striker Ric Seaar from Squires Gate, midfielder Joe Noblet from Charnock Richard, Ash Brierley from neighbours Nelson, central defender Luke Gibson from Burscough, former Accrington Stanley trainee Kasom Shah, as well as Padiham pair Alex Ralph and Chris Turner.

Town play their first two pre-season friendlies at the Prairie in Burnley, against Chadderton on Saturday, and Maine Road on July 13th.