“We’re hoping they’ll be concluded earlier” - Burnley boss Sean Dyche on potential deals for international players

Maxwel Cornet

While the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, there is the added complication of some players reporting for duty with their countries at the beginning of the week.

The club have been pursuing a deal for Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet, with a club record-equalling £15m fee agreed with Lyon for the wide man.

Cornet was not in the Lyon squad for their game at Nantes on Friday night, with reports from France suggesting he was undergoing a medical with the prospect of signing over the weekend.

Time is of the essence with that move, as Cornet is in the Ivory Coast squad as they open their World Cup qualifying campaign against next Friday, September 3rd, in Maputo, before hosting Cameroon on Monday the 6th in Ebimpé.

Dyche famously travelled to St George’s Park in Burton upon Trent seven years ago to speak to Michael Keane, on England Under 21 duty, over a loan from Manchester United, and the club were granted an extension to complete the paperwork beyond the deadline.

But, logistically, a similar scenario would be obvmore difficult for a player in Africa.

Dyche said, when asked about any moves of that nature: "We're hoping they'll be concluded earlier, obviously, everyone does.

“We're waiting on news of the possibles, the maybes.

"You always hope if things can get done, they will get done quicker, we'll wait and see.

"Players going away, there's always a bit of a grey area, so we're not 100% yet on how that is going to look, but we'll see what the next few days bring.”

And on the deadline in general, with four days or so to go, he added: "It's very difficult here, it has since I've been here, very rarely do we get to definite situations until they're actually done.

"We've got a couple of things that are maybes now, but until they're actually done…we've lost so many players down the years, usually financially, but sometimes for different circumstances.

"I think it would be helpful (more numbers).

”If we don't, which we didn't last year, we work with the group we've got.