When will Burnley find out their FA Cup third round opponents?

The FA Cup

The second round of the world's mosr famous knockout competition is held this weekend, with Premier League and Championship clubs entering at the third round stage - traditionlly one of the most anticipated dates of the season.

The Clarets will learn their fate after the all-Hertfordshire tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City, live on ITV4 on Monday from 6-45 p.m.

The second round draw is: 1. Yeovil Town v Stevenage; 2. Bristol Rovers v Sutton United; 3. Burton Albion v Port Vale; 4. Buxton v Morecambe; 5. Lincoln City v Hartlepool United; 6. AFC Wimbledon v Cheltenham Town; 7. Colchester United v Wigan Athletic; 8. Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers; 9. Cambridge United v Exeter City; 10. Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town; 11. Walsall v Swindon Town; 12. Rotherham United v Stockport County; 13. Gateshead v Charlton Athletic; 14. Boreham Wood v St Albans City; 15. Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town; 16. Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town; 17. Salford City v Chesterfield; 18. Rochdale v Plymouth Argyle; 19. Ipswich Town v Barrow; 20. Portsmouth v Harrogate Town.

The 20 winners will then join the 20 Premier League and 24 Championship clubs in the third round.