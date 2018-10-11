Where and when are Burnley’s internationals in action?

Burnley have a smaller than normal international contingent on duty, due to injury.

James Tarkowski pulled out of the England squad, while Stephen Ward, Jon Walters and Robbie Brady are all unavailable for the Republic of Ireland.

Kiwi skipper Chris Wood’s New Zealand are also without a game.

However, Ireland centre back Kevin Long and midfielder Jeff Hendrick are with the Republic of Ireland squad to face Wales – and Clarets teammate Sam Vokes – on Tuesday in the Nations League, in Dublin, on the back of their 4-1 defeat to Ryan Giggs’ men in Cardiff last month.

On Saturday, Ireland host Denmark, again in the Nations League.

Vokes, will hope to collect his 60th Wales cap on Thursday night for Wales in the friendly against Spain at the Principality Stadium.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also likely to feature on Thursday night for Iceland in their friendly against World Cup winners France in Paris, before Switzerland come to Reykjavik on Monday.

And Matej Vydra is back the Czech Republic squad to face Slovakia on Saturday and Ukraine on Tuesday, October 16th.