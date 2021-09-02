Where do Burnley sit in the Premier League table of season ticket affordability?

Fans at Anfield Tembela Bohle/Pexels

But where do the Clarets sit in the top flight table of season ticket affordability?

By comparing average weekly wages of each team’s local residents to the cheapest season ticket price, Compare.bet can now reveal which team's tickets are the most and least affordable!

West Ham top the table as the Premier League side with the most affordable ticket for next season, with fans having to work four days to secure their £320 seat. With this being the cheapest ticket in the Premier League next season, the Hammers are well-deserving of this title.

The top nine Premier League clubs with the least affordable season ticket prices.

Surprisingly, last year's Premier League winners Manchester City (£325) come in second place, followed by Leeds United (£349). The two Northern teams’ fans need to work five days in order to pay off the price of a season ticket to their home ground.

The least affordable season tickets

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are the teams with the least affordable season tickets. On average, fans in the North London borough would have to work 10 days to afford their extortionate season ticket price of £807.

Despite Liverpool’s cheapest ticket being £122 less than Tottenham, fans on the river Mersey would also have to work 10 days to find the funds for their £685 season ticket.

The 11 clubs with the most affordable season ticket prices in the Premier League.

In 18th place is another North London team, Arsenal. Fans of the Gunners would have to work nine days on average to afford the cheapest season ticket of £891. With the average weekly wage being £704.20, it’s no wonder so many Arsenal fans want Stan Kroenke out.

The Red Devils are down in 14th, with Manchester United fans having to work seven days to see their team play at Old Trafford for the season for a price of £532. Having one of the highest average home attendances in Europe, it is likely fans are willing to pay this price to watch their beloved team win big.

Following the Red Devils are Newcastle United (£417) and Leicester City (£365), with fans of both also having to work seven days to see their teams play for a season. Despite them having the lowest average weekly wages in the surrounding areas, it is clearly not reflected in ticket prices.

Each team’s most expensive season ticket

Inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Dom Le Roy/Shutterstock

Despite having their worst start to a Premier League season in over 100 years, Arsenal top the table for charging the most for a season ticket at £2,545.