Where would Burnley have finished in the Premier League IF the table was decided on aerial duels won?

20 - Chelsea. The Blues won 14 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender David Luiz made the most headed clearances for the club (83).

19 - Manchester City. The Premier League champions won 14.3 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Aymeric Laporte made the most headed clearances for the club (62).

18 - Arsenal. The Gunners won 14.9 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Shkodran Mustafi made the most headed clearances for the club (106).

17 - Liverpool. The Champions League winners won 16 aerial duels per game on average last season. Defender Virgil van Dijk made the most headed clearances for the club (112).

