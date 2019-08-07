Who ate all the pies? Here's your chance to become a Premier League pie taster!

One lucky football foodie has the chance of a lifetime to become a pie taster for the upcoming Premier League season.

Free Super Tips are hiring a pie taster for the 2019/20 campaign, with the selected pie expert set to travel the country in pursuit of the matchday perfect pie.

No experience or qualifications are needed, entrants will just need to know their way around a Balti, steak or cheese and onion variety with the winner taking on the job title of Free Super Tips’ Official Premier League Pie Taster.

The job description includes travelling to Premier League stadiums to taste their finest pies while watching the game, with Free Super Tips providing tickets to the games and the pies.

The winner will be required to report back to Free Super Tips about their experience and rank the pies against the other clubs’ efforts.

Will the current Premier League champions Manchester City reign supreme or will the lower table teams take home a moral victory? The proof is in the pies.

Entering the competition is simple by following the steps on the Free Super Tips website.

The competition runs until Monday with Free Super Tips contacting the winner by Friday, August 16th.

Entrants must be aged 18 or older and can only enter once.

Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for Free Super Tips, said: “Football and pies go hand-in-hand so we’re keen to get the right person for the job to decide which of the Premier League’s pies are table-toppers and which are relegation fodder.

“The Official Premier League Pie Taster is an exciting opportunity for the winner to become a member of the Free Super Tips team and enjoy some of the league’s best action and food.”

More information and a chance to enter visit the Free Super Tips competition page.

Apply here: You ate all the pies!