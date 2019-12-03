Who were Burnley's best performers in the 4-1 defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City at Turf Moor?
Two goals from Gabriel Jesus and one each for Rodrigo and Riyad Mahrez capped a comfortable evening for Pep Guardiola's side.
Substitute Robbie Brady scored late on when netting his first goal in more than two years for the Clarets, but it was merely a consolation. Here's how we rated Burnley's individual; performances. Do you agree with our marks?
1. Nick Pope 7
Made a couple of outstanding saves in the first half, denying both Sterling and Bernardo Silva with his legs. Handling was good, but there was nothing he could do to keep out any of City's goals..
Questions will be asked about his involvement in City's goals. The right back stood off Jesus and showed the Brazilian inside for the opener and was then slow to react when the striker netted his second at the far post.
Given the run around at times as De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Walker made the most of the space afforded to them when the full back tucked in tight. Couldn't stop Silva's cross that led to City's second.
Got his head on everything when City attempted to get the ball forward quickly and stuck his boot in at crucial points inside the area. However, turned far too easily by Jesus when the striker went close to his hat-trick.