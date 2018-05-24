Who will be joining Clarets in Europa League second qualifying round?

While the countdown for the World Cup is on for football fans across the globe, Burnley supporters are now just 26 days away from finding out where they'll be venturing to in Europe.

The draw for the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland on June 19th, the day after the Three Lions get their Group G campaign underway against Tunisia.

For the Clarets, who finished seventh in the Premier League, the club's best domestic finish since 1974, it will be their first taste of European football in 51 years.

Sean Dyche's side will be joined in the pot by Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Bordeaux, Russian side FC Ufa, Rio Ave, Ukranian outfit Mariupol, Besiktas, St Gallen, AZ Alkmaar, Vitesse, Atromitos, Asteras Tripolis, LASK Linz, Admira Wacker Modling, Hajduk Split, Dynamo Brest, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Djurgardens, Hapoel Haifa, Aberdeen, AEK Lamaca, Lillestrom, either Jablonec, Sigma Olomouc or Sparta Prague from the Czech Republic and the winner of Belgium's First Division A play-off between Genk and Zulte-Waregem.

There'll also be 47 winners from the first qualifying round entering at this stage while 16 losers from the Champions League first qualifying round and three losers from the Champions League preliminary round will join the Champions Path.

A total of 93 teams are expected to play in the second qualifying round with ties being played on July 26th and August 2nd.