Why Sean Dyche was so impressed with Matt Lowton on his return at Bournemouth

Clarets boss Sean Dyche praised Matt Lowton's professionalism after coming in from the cold at Bournemouth.

The right back made his 100th league start for Burnley in a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium, after replacing Phil Bardsley, who had picked up an injury in a training ground accident.

Lowton hadn't featured in the Premier League since the 5-1 Boxing Day defeat at home to Everton, which left the Clarets in the bottom three at the halfway stage of the season with 12 points.

But he slotted straight back into the side on the south coast, as Burnley moved eight points clear of the drop zone, ahead of Saturday's home clash with struggling Cardiff City.

Dyche said: "He is focused, his attention was good. He did a good job and he looks after himself.

"The biggest thing overall I am pleased with, which goes beyond results, is that we have got a group of players who are professionally so diligent, that when their moment comes, they are ready.

"I can't impress enough how important that is. Because players, when they are out of the side, particularly if it is a while, they can get disgruntled and life can become difficult, and if you start looking for excuses, then you will find them.

"But to stay true to the cause and part of the group, and look for the things that are going to work and get you back in the side, which is usually high professionalism and high quality performances in training and in games when you are needed, I take massive value in that and in the group we have got."