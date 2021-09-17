WInger Gudmundsson confident the Clarets will break their duck soon with Arsenal next up at Turf Moor

Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (L) vies with Burnley's Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 21, 2021.

Burnley have been renowned for their strong jaw under Sean Dyche while their home form has generally been impeccable.

But that hasn't been the case since the start of the year and the Icelandic winger appreciates that things will have to change.

The Clarets have recently encountered difficulties in defending a lead, failing to win six of the last eight games in which they have gone in front, losing five.

Everton's Brazilian midfielder Allan (L) vies with Burnley's Icelandic midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson (R) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on September 13, 2021.

That record was compounded in the game at Goodison. "It's only a small thing that we need to fix, we've watched the Everton game again so hopefully we can learn from our mistakes," said the 30-year-old.

"Maybe it's a lack of concentration or, when we go 1-0 up, we drop too deep.

"It is unlike us because when we normally go 1-0 up we're able to hold on and keep a clean sheet, but the margins in the Premier League can be so tight.

"I thought we were really good against Everton, it was just that goal [from Michael Keane] that gave them a massive boost.

"It's something that we need to stop and we need to try and get a clean sheet as soon as possible because that always gives you a chance of getting three points."

Burnley are also without a win at Turf Moor in 13 games in all competitions, which dates back to the 3-2 win over Aston Villa in January.

In the club's six full seasons under Dyche at this level, last season's home form was the worst so far.

An 18-point return, averaging less than a point-per-game, was one short of the tally they posted when relegated in 2014-15.

Ahead of the meeting with Arsenal, who are unbeaten in the league at Turf Moor since 1973, Gudmundsson said: "We know it's not been good enough.

"We need to change that, we know that our home form is going to be massive to us this season.

"It's a good game for us on Saturday and we'll be looking for three points.

"We've not had the results that we've wanted at home and that's something we need to change and it needs to change soon."

One thing's for sure, the ex-Charlton Athletic man doesn't want a scenario to play out in which the Clarets are playing catch-up again.

They had to wait until the eighth game of the campaign last time out before recording their first win having collected just two points beforehand.

Gudmundsson is wary of a repeat, but revealed that it's not panic stations just yet.

He said: “It’s quite early in the season, but we know we need to start picking up wins. It’s still early for us, it’s still early for Arsenal and they are building a new team.

“I think we’ve been in this situation before and hopefully we will come out on the right side of it.

"We'd be much more concerned if our performances hadn't been as good as they have been. That's why we're still confident that our first win is going to come soon.

"We need to be at it for 90 minutes, you can't afford lapses in concentration for six/seven minutes as we've done. The next part of our journey is to perform for 90 minutes and get the three points.