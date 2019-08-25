Wolves 1 Burnley 1 - player ratings: Clarets go within seconds of taking all three points from Molineux
Burnley put in an impressive display at Wolves on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League as the visitors claimed a point - but how did we score the game?
Sean Dyche named an unchanged XI for the trip to the West Midlands as the Clarets faced a Wolves side who had put three past Torino in Turin midweek. Ashley Barnes scored his fourth goal in three games to give the away side the lead, but Raul Jimenez equalised from the spot in the 95th minute.
1. Nick Pope
6 - Had very little to do all afternoon, until facing Raul Jimenez's penalty in stoppage time. The goalkeeper, who was sent the wrong way by the Mexican striker, commanded his penalty area well and relieved the pressure on his defence a number of times.
6 - Had the measure of Jonny and Moutinho in the first half and got forward well in support of Gudmundsson. Almost laid on a second goal for the away side when picking out Barnes, only for the striker to turn the ball wide.
9 - Another colossal display from the Burnley centre back. Won everything that came at him in the air and on the ground, covered for his team-mates well and showed his composure, confidence and physical strength throughout.
9 - The Burnley skipper is surely knocking on the door for an England call. He won everything in his own penalty area, governing his back line impeccably, and went close to netting at the other end when his header came back off the bar.