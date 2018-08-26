Wood: Clarets aren't feeling down ahead of Cottagers test

Chris Wood clarified that the Clarets won't be travelling to Craven Cottage in a disappointed mood after the way things panned out in Athens.

Despite the 3-1 defeat to Olympiakos at the Karaiskakis Stadium, with various contentious decisions clouding the occasion, the striker was happy with the level of performance.

The 26-year-old, who netted Burnley's away goal from the spot, said: "We're not too disappointed because I thought we played well and the away goal is a big positive. We've just got to build on that.

"It's always nice to score but it would have been better if the result had been closer or if we'd have drawn. It was a bit of a weird one.

"I don't think it was handball (for their third goal) because Ben's arms were down by his side but it is what it is, he gave it and now we need to move on and we'll go again."

The New Zealand international believes the competitiveness of the Premier League grows year on year and he's certain that this season will be no different.

Newly promoted Fulham have splashed close to £100m in the summer window, Wolves have spent around £75m while the likes of Huddersfield Town, Brighton, Southampton and West Ham, who finished in the bottom half of the table last term, have also spent big.

"We take each game as it comes and now the focus switches to Fulham," said Wood. "The Premier League is always tight, it went down to the wire last season, and it'll keep going. It's going to be an interesting one."