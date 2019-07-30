Wood hits hat-trick as Burnley hammer Vieira’s Nice

Patrick Vieira’s Nice were brushed aside at Turf Moor in Burnley’s penultimate pre-season warm-up, as Chris Wood netted a hat-trick.

Wood netted twice in the opening eight minutes to take his tally to eight in six appearances, before Jeff Hendrick added a third after 16 minutes, with the Ligue 1 side all at sea.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson fired in a fourth just after the half hour.

Wood rounded off his hat-trick just after the hour after more woeful Nice defending, before substitute Jay Rodriguez, in his first appearance back at Turf Moor, side footed a sixth.

Sean Dyche looks to finish his preparations for the season with two home games against European opposition, testing themselves against possession-based teams more akin to what they will come up against in the Premier League.

However, how much Dyche learned from this outing remains to be seen, as they cut through their French opponents - including former Brazil and Bayern Munich centre back Dante - at will.

They were ahead inside two minutes as Phil Bardsley crossed for Ashley Barnes, and as the ball looped up for Wood, he seemingly had an eternity to turn and flick past keeper Yoan Cardinale.

Cardinale didn’t cover himself in glory moments later as he spilled Hendrick’s clip towards the top corner, and Gudmundsson pulled the ball back for a tap in for Wood.

And the ease with which Burnley added a third was jaw-dropping, as Gudmundsson’s free kick was headed towards the far post by Ben Mee, and Hendrick chested down before picking his spot on the volley.

Bar the eye-catching left winger Allan Saint-Maximin, linked with Newcastle, Nice offered little threat, and midway through the half Wood was denied his hat trick from Aaron Lennon’s pass, with Barnes adjudged to have fouled the keeper from the follow up.

It was 4-0 on 32 minutes as Barnes slipped the ball left to Gudmundsson, who drilled an effort into the far corner past the hapless Cardinale, whose footwork left a lot to be desired.

Wood was inches away from adding to his tally after Barnes and Gudmundsson played a neat one-two, with the Iceland wideman’s cross just evading the New Zealand striker.

Joe Hart, James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil replaced Tom Heaton, Kevin Long and Gudmundsson at the break, and Barnes almost added a fifth from a glorious McNeil ball in.

Just after the hour it was 5-0, and it was that man Wood again, gobbling up a chance from 15 yards after Christophe Herelle gifted him the ball, trying to play out from the back with a suicidal pass.

Saint-Maximin pulled one back from virtually on the goal line - deserved for his efforts on the night - before Dyche made three more changes, bringing Jimmy Dunne, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez on for Mee, Ashley Westwood and Lennon.

Both full backs swapped, Matt Lowton and Charlie Taylor replacing Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters, and from Lowton’s volleyed cross, Rodriguez produced a tidy side foot finish to make it 6-1.

Burnley: Heaton (Hart 46); Bardsley (Lowton 75), Long (Tarkowski 46), Mee (Dunne 70), Pieters (Taylor 75); Lennon (Rodriguez 70), Westwood (Cork 70), Hendrick, Gudmundsson (McNeil 46); Barnes, Wood (Wells 80). Subs: Legzdins, Vydra.