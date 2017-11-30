Wood looking forward to his return to King Power Stadium

After finding his opportunities with Leicester City limited in the Premier League, Burnley’s leading scorer Chris Wood is out to prove to his former club that he belongs at this level.

The Clarets’ record signing was restricted to seven top flight appearances for the Foxes during the 2014/15 campaign, scoring once in a 2-2 draw against Everton, which prompted a loan move back to the Championship with Ipswich Town.

The 25-year-old made 62 appearances in total during Nigel Pearson’s reign, netting 20 times, and secured a winner’s medal as they beat Sean Dyche’s side to the title in the second tier four season’s ago.

The New Zealand international is appreciative of the input that City had on his development as a player, but Burnley’s record signing will be doing everything in his power to ensure that his return to the King Power Stadium is a good one.

After scoring his fifth goal of the season in a 2-1 win against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, he said: “I am looking forward to it. I had a great time there, I really enjoyed it and it’ll be nice to go back there for the first time. It’s going to be a tough one but it’s going to be a good one.

“They went on to do some great things. It’s nice to see. But it’s one that we’ll be going there to take all three points.

“Two-and-a-half years is a big chunk of my career. It shaped me in good and bad ways because it didn’t always go my own way.

“I had to work hard and fight to get my way off the bench. It was tough but it turned me in to the player that I am today.

“I always believed that I could (cut it in the Premier League) but I never got the chance with them.

“That’s just how it goes in football - sometimes you don’t get those chances. You’ve just got to make sure you’re ready and hopefully I’ll continue to do that.”