Your chance to win a family ticket to see England Under 21s' Turf Moor Euro qualifier

International football returns to Burnley next month when England Under 21s face Turkey in a vital UEFA European Championship qualifier – and here’s your chance to be there.

Clarets star Dwight McNeil could be in action at Turf Moor on Monday, March 30th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.) as Aidy Boothroyd’s boys aim to move a step closer to securing a place at next year’s finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

England Under 21s’ last visit to Turf Moor, in November 2014, saw a 3-1 win against Portugal thanks to goals from Danny Ings (2) and Carl Jenkinson.

We have two family tickets – including two adult and two junior tickets – to give away.

To enter, just click here with the answer to the following question by 9 a.m. on March 11th –

Which future Manchester City star scored for Portugal in the last Under 21s fixture at Turf Moor?

Tickets, starting from just £1, are on sale at www.TheFA.com/Tickets