Your chance to win a family ticket to see England Under 21s' Turf Moor Euro qualifier

Dwight Mcneil of England during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 last year (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Dwight Mcneil of England during the International Friendly match between Portugal U20 and England U20 last year (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

International football returns to Burnley next month when England Under 21s face Turkey in a vital UEFA European Championship qualifier – and here’s your chance to be there.

Clarets star Dwight McNeil could be in action at Turf Moor on Monday, March 30th (kick-off 7-45 p.m.) as Aidy Boothroyd’s boys aim to move a step closer to securing a place at next year’s finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

England Under 21s’ last visit to Turf Moor, in November 2014, saw a 3-1 win against Portugal thanks to goals from Danny Ings (2) and Carl Jenkinson.

We have two family tickets – including two adult and two junior tickets – to give away.

To enter, just click here with the answer to the following question by 9 a.m. on March 11th –

Which future Manchester City star scored for Portugal in the last Under 21s fixture at Turf Moor?

Tickets, starting from just £1, are on sale at www.TheFA.com/Tickets