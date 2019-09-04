Zack Dale at the double as Barnoldswick Town advance in the FA Vase

Barnoldswick Town made it through to the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Zack Dale.

The prolific Dale struck just before the half hour, finding a typically composed finish after being found by keeper Ryan Livesey.

And he added a second midway through the second half after a short corner routine caught out the home side.

The the hosts – who famously beat Preston North End 2-0 in the second round of the FA Cup 30 years ago this year – pulled one back at the death through Adam Shanks, but Town advanced, and were handed a trip to Northallerton Town’s Ainderby Road in Monday’s draw.

Matt Barnes’ side face fourth place Longridge Town at the Silentnight Stadium on Saturday, as they look to build on their own impressive start to the season.

Town are then at Skelmersdale United on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, Town’s East Lancashire League Division One side beat local rivals, and league leaders, Barrowford Celtic 1-0.

The game started with Town asking most of the questions.

The only goal of the game came in the 10th minute when a precision ball from Damon Whelan put Jordan Slade in the clear down the right, and he picked out Danny Paton, who got on the end of great cross to smash it home from close range.

The game carried on in a similar fashion with Town exerting most of the pressure, however, it took a fine save from Adam Wormwell in the 40th minute to keep Town in front.

This was followed by a shot off the post and finally an effort which flashed wide.

The second half started with Barrowford determined to try and find an equaliser.

However it was the visiting keeper who was called into service when he pulled of a stunning save from a fantastic curling shot from Oliver Venn, which was heading for the top right corner.

Town had a couple of efforts headed of the line, but the game ended 1-0 with Town rightfully coming out the winners.

The reserves, in Division Two, beat Peel Park 6-4, and are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Stacksteads St Joseph’s.