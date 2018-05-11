Hat-trick for Liaqat as Colne advance in the cup

Colne skipper Matt Walker hailed Jhangir Liaqat after his six-wicket haul – including a hat-trick – helped the Horsfield side advance past Enfield in the Worsley Cup.

Defending a first innings total of 201 all out, Liaqat took 6-24 as Enfield collapsed from 143-2 to 190 all out to hand Colne an 11-run win at Dill Hall Lane, and a home tie with Norden in the last 16.

Colne professional James Price top scored with 85, including eight fours and a six, from 97 balls, while George Braithwaite added 42, as Enfield skipper Fergus Bailey took 4-21, including a hat-trick, and Lewis Wright 3-24.

In reply, Enfield’s Wright and Jack Cook both fell without scoring, but Greg Jones and professional Shashrika Pussegolla, formerly with Barnoldswick, put on 139 for the third wicket to put the hosts in charge.

Pussegolla made 75 before being trapped by Andy Hakin, who took 3-25, and Liaqat then took six wickets, including a hat-trick with the last three balls of the match.

Walker said: “It was a good win on Saturday, and a pleasing performance.

“A good first innings put us in the position to win the game – the pro batted well, as did George with him, and they put on 124 at a point where we were vulnerable.

“It was a pity George didn’t go on to make hit 50, but he knows that.

“It meant we could go out and bowl tidily, and restrict Enfield, and ask them to take a risk or two, and Jangy bowled well.

“He deserved a lot of credit, to take six wickets, and a hat-trick right at the end.

“He’s bowled really well in most of the games so far and not had a lot of luck.

“He’s shown he’s a really talented bowler and he’s settled in really well.”

However, on Sunday, Rochdale won by 142 runs in the league at the Horsfield.

Half centuries by Jack Avery (66), Ben Chapman (54) and professional Ed Moore (53) helped Rochdale to 206-4, and captain Michael Harling also hit an unbeaten 36.

Braithwaite and Danny Kegg both hit 30 in reply, but Chris Hartley took 3-17 and Oli Makin 3-28 as Colne were all out for 118.

Walker admitted: “It was the other side of the coin really, Rochdale put on a good showing in their innings on a very good wicket which had dried out all week.

“It didn’t give much assistance to the bowlers, and they batted sensibly.

“We dropped a number of catches, and it was a tough ask to chase down their total.

“They bowled very well and restricted us, made it hard to score.”

Colne are at home to Rawtenstall on Sunday in the league, with wicketkeeper Sam Tillotson coming back into contention.

Walker said: “Certain sides appear stronger, and we will be going all out to get the 12 points, but they will be looking at it exactly the same.”