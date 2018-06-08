Home sweet home for busy Burnley this weekend

Dan Pickup will be praying that Burnley are still fighting on all fronts when the latest cluster of fixtures reach a conclusion.

The Turf Moor outfit have only lost once so far this season in 11 outings across all competitions.

Burnley, who beat East Lancs in their opening JWL Founders Group game in the Twenty20, entertain Colne in the competition this evening.

They then host Church in the Lancashire League tomorrow before welcoming Leyland to the town on Sunday in the second round of the Lancashire Knockout Cup.

With leaders Walsden and in-form Darwen both away from home in the league, where they take on Bacup and Great Harwood respectively, it could be a chance for the 2015 champions to plug the gap at the top.

In the county cup, should Burnley progress, either Chorley or Eccleston await them in the round of 16, which will be played on July 1st at either Sandringham Road or Doctors Lane.