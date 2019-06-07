It’s lucky number seven for Colne CC

“Keep them coming,” was the call from captain Matthew Walker as Colne made it seven wins from seven in the Lancashire League Second Division.

“When you’re in this kind of form you want the games to come thick and fast,” added the 33-year-old, ahead of this weekend’s triple-header.

Colne are in fine fettle and, in this kind of mood, they’re going to take some stopping. The table-toppers have won all eight games across the board, which includes victory over Division One outfit Church in the Twenty20.

Their impressive run continued with a 19 run win at Blackburn Road when a 75 run stand for the second wicket between professional James Price (41) and Kenton Rhodes (40) helped the visitors make 123-7.

Price then struck three times with the ball at the expense of 18 runs and Irfan Khaliq added 3-16 to keep Church out of striking range.

Haslingden were next at The Horsfield. In-form Rhodes (pictured), the second highest scoring amateur in the second tier, took his numbers to 270 for the season when top-scoring with 46 in Colne’s 170 all out. Professional Price (24), skipper Walker (23) and Alex White (20) also gave a helping hand.

John Lambert led Colne’s defence when taking 4-22 and Chris Walton chipped in with 2-54 to dismiss Haslingden for 145.

“It continues,” said Walker. “Another week, another win, another 12 points. It’s pleasing, we’re putting some good performances in.

“Tom Bradshaw had his first game as skipper in the T20 as well. He took charge and he’ll continue that role throughout the competition.

“He managed to get a win under his belt as well so it’s eight out of eight. It was another good performance against a side from the top division.

“I couldn’t have envisaged this run at the start of the season if I’m being honest and realistic.”