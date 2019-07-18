Matthew Walker’s Colne wrapped up the win against Milnrow in time to witness England’s historic triumph in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s

Colne’s eight wicket win over Milnrow at The Horsfield turned in to a double celebration as England won the ICC Cricket World Cup for the first time.

As David Spokes and professional James Price hammered the final nails in to the away side’s coffin, New Zealand looked to be heading for victory at Lord’s.

The tourists seemed to be in complete control as England slipped behind the run rate, but Ben Stokes’s brilliance took them in to a Super Over.

Fortunately for Colne skipper Matthew Walker and his squad, they made it to a screen in time to watch all of the drama unfold.

“We caught bits and pieces of the final,” Walker said. “It was a good day all round. We were batting for the majority of England’s innings, but we caught the final five or six overs and everything that followed.

“We timed it just right, but we were concentrating on securing victory for ourselves first and foremost.

“It turned in to a double celebration afterwards and there was plenty of people there. We managed to catch the England result while picking up another 12 points so everybody was in good spirits.”

Milnrow, who recently announced that they’ll be resigning from the league at the end of the season, were bowled out for 141 in the 39th over.

Captain Aaron Brown hit half of that total with a league best 71 from 77 balls, including a dozen boundaries, after opener Keelan Shipley had made 25.

Colne professional James Price ended the innings on 5-29 off 8.4 overs, his first five-wicket haul in the Lancashire League, taking his tally to 28 wickets for the campaign, while Andy Hakin (3-28) and David Wallbank (2-26) both contributed.

Walker said: “Once we made inroads the wickets fell at regular intervals. Their skipper had a decent knock and held their innings together.

“He scored 50% of their runs in the end when finishing up on 71. There was only one other batsman that finished up on double figures and I think that shows just how good our bowling display was.

“Dave Wallbank bowled well having come up from the seconds, Andy Hakin had a good spell with the ball and the pro [James Price] cleaned up the tail end to finish on a five-fer.

“Once the bowlers readjusted the line and length it became difficult for Milnrow to score runs and then the wickets started to tumble.

“Dave has been doing the business since stepping up and has been getting us off to some good starts.”

Kenton Rhodes (24) and Adam Proctor (23) then put on 44 for the opening wicket before Spokes (24 not out) and Price saw Colne to victory in the 32nd over.

The South African paid man faced 58 balls in hitting ten fours and a six in his unbeaten 51, climbing to 648 runs for the season, a return only bettered by Bacup’s Sachithra Serasinghe in the second tier.

“We followed up with some solid knocks with the bat,” said Walker. “Once the pro got going and found his rhythm the innings accelerated and it was soon done and dusted.

“He’s up there in terms of professionals, but there are some very good professionals in Division Two. Bacup’s pro [Sachithra Serasinghe] has outscored Pricey with bat and ball.

“James is a very good pro and we knew what we were getting with him having had him here the season before. He’s been putting in some strong performances with both bat and ball and that’s very pleasing.”

Colne, who are at Hare Hill on Sunday as they take on fourth place Littleborough, hold a 16-point lead at the top of the table.

Walker added: “I’m sure promotion will be in the back of people’s minds. It’ll be a topic that they’re considering, but the general rule of thumb is to keep taking each game as it comes while trying to better ourselves with each performance.”