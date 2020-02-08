160 take on the gruelling Pendle Way challenge

Over 160 runners and walkers took to the Pendle Way on Saturday, in the 2020 Pendle Way In A Day ultra marathon event.

Competitors faced grim weather with high winds and wet underfoot conditions whilst making their way along the off-road 42 mile or shortened 30 mile route from Barrowford to Weets Hill and then through Earby, Wycoller, Coldwell, Higham, and over Pendle Hill before finishing back at Pendle Heritage Centre.

Race Organiser Jamie McIlvenny of Trawden AC said: “The event was a tremendous success with over a hundred of the competitors visiting the Pendle area, some even Lancashire for the first time.”

He added a huge thank you to all of the helpers and venues for making it possible.

Adam Potter was the first runner home in the 42 mile run, Lorraine Slater was the first lady and Ian France the first walker.

In the 30 mile event Daniel Anderson was first home with Trawden AC runners Dan Grundy, Martin Hounslow and Chris Atherton the next three as Helen Andrew was the first lady over the line.

On Sunday, Trawden runners were in action in the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10k with Daniel Pearson and Paul Needham finishing in the top 50 just ahead of Mark Taylor. David Howard was second in the V60 class and there were also good finishes from Rob Mager, John McDonald, Rob Scott, Debra Leah, Macker Lord, Kate Taylor and Tricia Beesley. Also on Sunday Liz Shaw was the only Trawden runner in action in the Dewsbury 10k.

On Saturday, more than 50 Trawden AC members were in action in parkruns across the region. The largest number, 26, were at Burnley, but at Pendle Fionnuala Swann was first lady for the 16th time and Shaun Heys was first over the line for the 16th time.