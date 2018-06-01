2018 Golden Cue reaching decisive stage

The 2018 Foster’s Golden Cue competition has reached the quarter-final stage in the large and small table sections.

Tonight, on the large table, over the best of five frames, Ighten Leigh hosts the first last eight clash as Poplar Club’s reigning champion Farakh Ajaib (-7) takes on Phil Wright (15) of Rosegrove Unity at 7 p.m.

Then, tomorrow, at 2 p.m., Poplar Club duo Jonothan Clark (-7) and Johnny Hannan (0) face off.

On Sunday, Lewis Ullah or Stephen Croft take on Tony Arnott (0) of Colne Legion at 2 p.m., before, on Monday night, at 7-30 p.m., Jack Dady (0) of Poplar Club is in action against Dan Paton or Nik Kershaw.

On the small table, tomorrow, at 2 p.m., Craig Hughes (10) of St.Andrew’s plays John Lanceley (5) of Alexandra SC, and on Sunday, also at 2 p.m., Chris Lawson (0) takes on fellow Ighten Leigh SC player Adam Haslam (0) on home turf.

On Monday night, at 7-30 p.m., Josh Stevenson (10) of Ighten Leigh SC faces Peter Mercer (0), also of Ighten Leigh.

And a week tonight, at 7-30 p.m., James Waddington (-7) of Ighten Leigh SC cues off against Andy Bates (5) of Lamb Club.

The large table semi-finals, again over five frames, will be held on Sunday, June 10th at 2 p.m., and Tuesday, June 12th at 7-30 p.m., with the final on Tuesday, June 19th at 7-30 p.m.

The small table semi-finals will be held on Monday, June 11th and Wednesday, June 13th, both at 7-30 p.m., again best of five frames, with the final over seven frames on Thursday, June 21st from 7-30 p.m.

And the Golden Cue Grand Final, between the large and small table champions, will be over the best of seven frames on Thursday, June 28th at 7 p.m.

Check the Foster’s Golden Cue facebook page and website – fgcue.leaguerepublic.com – for any date changes due to holidays etc.

Last year’s final at Ighten Leigh SC saw large table champion Ajaib come from two frames down to beat small table champion Wayne Cotterill 4-2, finishing with a high break on the night of 58 to take the match.