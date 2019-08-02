Admirals ready for challenge

Nelson have endured a challenging pre-season, but boss Andy Harrison insists the Admirals are ready to take on the new North West Counties First Division North campaign.

The Blues lost 8-1 at home to neighbours Colne on Tuesday night, and have also been on the end of 3-0 defeats to Padiham and Barnoldswick Town, while losing 4-0 to Clitheroe.

However, having brought in Joe Garvin, Aaron Hollindrake, Liam Blades, Harvey Close, Sam Dickinson, Ben Parkinson and Teal Amos. Harrison feels his side will be at the right end of the table this year.

Nelson start at home to Atherton LR tomorrow, before a trip to Prestwich Heys on Tuesday night, and Harrison said: “I take full responsibility for pre-season, it’s been very, very poor, the planning and preparation was there, but there were just too many tough challenges, tryinbg to get people through the gate rather than look at performances.

“But it’s a double edged sword, if you beat West, East Lancashire League sides, what do you learn?

“The pleasing thing is that behind the results, we have performed well at times, first half against Colne we were brilliant, and it is character-building.

“We’re not going into the season thinking everything is hunky dory, but we know where we are, and we are ready.”

Harrison feels a top 10, or even a top six finish isn’t beyond his side: “I think the standard was better last year, and I think you will be asking me more positive questions this season!”