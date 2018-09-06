All Blacks beaten in seasonal opener against Tyldesley

Colne and Nelson went down 18-10 at Tyldesley in their 2018/19 operner, on the back of their successful promotion from Division 3 North last season.

From the kick-off, Colne were up against it.

Colne ladies in their first game as a new team'''Pictures courtesy of Amelia/ Andy Bullock

The forwards gifted Tyldesley territory to set up the opening scrum.

Colne had the advantage in the scrum, with the pack causing all sorts of problems for the Blue and Whites.

The ball spilled out and was pounced upon by Hargreaves.

Some unforced handling errors, which ran common throughout the 80 minutes, by the All Blacks, soon put Tyldesley back in possession.

With the Colne back line napping, the ball was shipped to the Tyldesley full back, who hit a gap, drew the last man and put the winger in to open the scoring, with the conversion good.

Colne hit back midway through the first half. A Tyldesley line out on the 10 metre line in the Colne half was stolen by Carr.

With quick ball, Kinnane took the ball over the half, an offload in the tackle was taken by Tindall, who opened up and crossed the opposition 22.

Despite a great cover tackle by the Tyldesley full back, Tindall managed to pop to the supporting Hargreaves, who drew his man and put Kenyon over, the conversion by Tindall.

A high tackle from Colne resulted in a penalty for the Blue and Whites.

And on the stroke of half-time, a quick tap from scrum half Hargreaves allowed Colne to equal the scoring for not being 10 at the penalty.

Colne kicked-off the second half, and the Tyldesley men shipped the ball out wide on their own 22.

An excellent tackle by Gane allowed Tindall to get over the ball and win the ruck, gifting Colne an excellent attacking position. Unfortunately, as the ball was shipped out wide, a stray pass allowed the Tyldesley 10 to hack the ball forward. The winger beat Kenyon to the ball and crossed, conversion missed.

The game turned nasty when an altercation resulted in the Tyldelsey 15 entering the ruck without the use of the arms.

Unfortunately for Ayrton, it meant a nasty cut above the eye from the fist of the number 15, who was quickly shown his marching orders, along with one of his colleagues who received a 10-minute spell in the sin bin.

A knock to the head in the ruck once Ayrton returned to the field meant his afternoon was over as he replaced by Ingleby.

Colne couldn’t capitalise on the numerical advantage, and Tyldesley struck a penalty to bring the final score to 18-10.

Tomorrow, both senior men’s teams are in action. The firsts take on Leigh at home whilst the seconds travel to Orrell St James’ to open their season.

Sunday saw the newly-formed Colne and Nelson ladies travel to Stockport for their first game as a new team, going down 31-22.