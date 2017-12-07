All Blacks climb to fourth place after win in Cumbria

Saturday saw Colne and Nelson First team make the long trek north to the depths of Cumbria to play Upper Eden, returning with a 22-5 victory.

A very strong start by Colne saw them open the scoring in just the third minute when good ground was made by the Colne forwards, and the ball was then passed out to the flying winger Ernes Tino, who made short work of the Eden defence and put the ball down between the sticks.

Action from Colne and Nelson's win over Upper Eden Pictures: Amelia Bullock

The kick was converted by Dean Edwards, leaving Colne 7-0 in front.

In the 11th minute, a solo effort by Connor Kinnane saw him pick the ball up on the edge of the Eden 22, and with his trademark loping run, breezed his way past two Eden defenders and the ball once more went over the line, directly under the posts.

The kick was again converted with the trusty boot of Edwards.

The remainder of the first half became a somewhat dogged affair, with some poor discipline, and, on occasions, a bit of plain old bad luck, meaning Colne were unable to add to their score, and 14-0 was how it remained at half-time.

Colne and Nelson on the attack against Upper Eden on Saturday Pictures: Amelia Bullcock

Shortly after the start of the second half, an injury to Kyle Hargreaves saw him replaced by his father John.

He immediately made an impact on the game with a try- scoring pass.

Unfortunately the try was to the opposition, who gleefully accepted the wayward pass.

The kick was not converted.

This score by Eden seemed to spur Colne on, and they pressed ever higher and higher up the field, and in the 65th minute, a strong run by Lance Jones saw him, somewhat unusually, pass the ball out to Luke Edwards, who was able to force himself over the Eden try line.

The kick was not converted and the match ended without further scoring, with Colne running out convincing victors 22-5.

This was a hard fought game, played fairly by both sides, and on another day Colne could quite easily have had another 20 points or so to their name.

There were some really good individual performances, and this win moves the All Blacks up to fourth place in the league, with just a small number of points separating the top four sides – and Colne also have a game in hand.

Tomorrow sees Colne and Nelson entertain Oldham at Holt House, with a 2-15 p.m. kick-off.