All Blacks romp to victory at home to Rossendale on bitterly cold day

Colne and Nelson beat neighbours Rossendale 66-5 on a bitterly cold afternoon at Holt House, with the game called after an hour due to the conditions.

Rossendale were first on the scoreboard as Colne lost possession after an unforced error, and the visitors went over for an unconverted try.

Action from Colne and Nelson's 66-5 triumph over Rossendale

Colne reacted, with Ant Minshull forcing a knock on at the restart through a huge hit

that won possession back.

Colne soon found themselves inside Rossendale’s 22, where Jamie Gane ran a fantastic line to break through the defence and score, with the kick converted.

However, within this phase of play, Dean Edwards injured his shoulder which saw player-coach Matty Tindall enter the field.

It wasn’t long after coming on that Tindall broke a tackle and used his pace to cross, with the kick converted.

Rossendale restarted the game, but without even taking a tackle, the ball got passed through the hands of Connor Kinnane and Gary Kenyon to give Gane a clean break.

He he managed to make his way to the line, however, some great defensive work from Rossendale forced him to drop the ball.

A scrum was awarded to Rossendale, but with great pressure, Colne’s front row won the ball back, and a quick pass from Kyle Hargreaves to Tindall saw him score his second try, which was converted.

From the kick-off, Colne started to put some phases together, and went wide.

Some great hands from centre Andy Bullock released Erens Tino in open space, who went over, with the try converted to make it 28-5.

Within this phase of play, it was unfortunate that Antony Minshull pulled his hamstring, and was replaced by Tom Beresford.

Before the 30-minute mark, Lewis Hesketh broke the gain line, but had 60 metres to run, so found Tindall to finish it off.

Before half-time Colne scored two more tries in quick succession through Tino and Tindall, to make the score line 47-5 at the halfway mark.

The second half began with Rossendale applying some pressure and finding their way into Colne’s 22 again.

However, some strong defensive play by Colne’s forwards forced a turnover, and Adam Hartley offloaded out of the tackle to Connor Kinnane, who used his pace to score.

It wasn’t long until they crossed the white line again, one of their set plays sending Alex Bullock into space to finish off, before Beresford rounded the scoring off with the final try.