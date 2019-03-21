Another busy weekend for Trawden AC runners

Trawden AC runners braved the elements in a series of races over the weekend – although some had it better than others.

Another busy weekend started on Saturday wen weather was so bad in Cartmel that the popular Laeland Trail – known as the Sticky Toffee Pudding Fell Race – had to be cut from its usual 18k route to an emergency route of just 10k.

First of the Trawden runners home in that event was Gary Sutcliffe, closely followed by Emma Walker and Tracy Parkinson with Tracy and Alan Deed, Mirian and David Bailey and Jeanette Sutcliffe also running well.

Saturday saw some local parkruns fall foul of the weather but 42 Trawden runners managed to find one to run, 28 of them at Pendle where Shaun Heys and Martin Greenwood crossed the line together and Joss Waiting was the first lady home – and Anne Clark the furthest afield as she ran in Milan.

Still on the continent and Simon Smith was delighted to cut six minutes of his previous best time when competing in the Lisbon Half Marathon.

Sunday saw Adrian Blackledge donnign fancy dress in the Reading Half Marathon to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity while Mark Walsh, Ian Barton and Edward Lee were rewarded with a pie at the end of the Wigan Half Marathon.

John McDonald travelled to Thirsk to post a great time in the 10 mile road race there – and the longest race contested by Trawden runners all weekend was in Lancaster where the popular Trimpell 20 miler attracted 12 club members.

David Howard was first home of the Trawden runners and the second V60 on the day.

Dawn Tibbs was the next of the Trawden runners, followed by Mark Fawcett and Allan Boult and there were also strong finished from Sean Cole, Lee Ford, Joe Edmundson – the first V70 over the line – Adam Howard, Graham Denney, Linda Ensby, Suzanne Davies and Diane Ford.