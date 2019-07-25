Back to business fafter semi-final heartbreak for Nat!

Natalie Haythornthwaite has no time to dwell on England’s bronze medal at the netball World Cup in Liverpool, as she gets back to the day job with New South Wales Swifts in Super Netball in Australia.

The league took a month-long break either side of the World Cup, but is back, with the Barrowford ace reunited with England teammate Helen Housby.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 20: Natalie Haythornthwaite of England and Katrina Rore of New Zealand in action during the semi final match between England and New Zealand at M&S Bank Arena on July 20, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Three of the Swifts five remaining games are against top four opponents in their chase for their first Super Netball title.

For England, it was a third-successive Netball World Cup bronze medal, coming after an agonising three-goal defeat at evential winners New Zealand on Saturday.

England raised themselves to win the third-fourth place play-off against South Africa 58-42, and outgoing coach Tracey Neville – who admitted she could return sometime down the line – said: “The girls were absolutely gutted after the semi-final and so was I.

“We didn’t deliver the performance that we had been doing through the tournament, so to turn it around overnight was absolutely phenomenal.

“I am just so pleased with the way they came out and showed the culture of the team and the fact that one game doesn’t get them down.

“That is a massive plus for this team.”

After going five goals down early on against the Silver Ferns, England never really recovered, as they lost out on the chance to add to Commonwealth gold.

But against South Africa, Neville’s Roses quickly stamped their authority on the game. They earned a two-goal lead at the end of the first quarter, and continued to add to their lead against a team whom they had beaten by nine points in the second phase.