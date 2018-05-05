Barritt and Evans claim sixth in Rally Argentina

Barrowford’s Daniel Barritt helped Elfyn Evans to sixth place at the weekend’s Rally Argentina for the M-Sport Ford World Rally team.

Teammates Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia secured vital points at this weekend’s Rally Argentina – piloting their EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC to fourth place, maintaining their lead at the head of the FIA World Rally Championship for both drivers and co-drivers.

And with Evans and Barritt climbing to sixth, and Teemu Suninen learning the art of his trade in ninth, the team also secured solid points in what is becoming a close-fought battle between the manufacturers.

Team Principal, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: “All things considered, it’s not been a bad weekend for us.

“We weren’t where we wanted to be, but we’ve taken some solid points and Sébastien continues to hold the lead in the drivers’ championship – which is always our goal.

“Elfyn also secured a solid result despite it being a difficult weekend for him.

“I think we were all surprised to see him struggle as much as he did – himself included.

“But he certainly had no issues in the fog and it was that drive on Saturday morning which enabled him to get some good points on the board.”

Evans and Barritt may have struggled to find their usual pace, but a controlled and error-free drive behind the wheel of their EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC delivered a solid sixth place.

The Brits had been hoping for more, but they certainly had no issues in the fog which on the first pass of ‘Cuchilla Nevada – Rio Pintos’ (SS11).

Whereas others struggled to find their rhythm, Evans was at one with his pacenotes – delivering a committed drive and climbing two places in the process.

As the event continued, the Welshman climbed another place and remains resolute on recovering his form when the Championship returns to Europe this month.

The next rally is the Vodafone Rally de Portugal, from May 17th-20th.