Barrowford’s Barritt helps Evans to first podium finish of the year

Elfyn Evans and Barrowford’s Daniel Barritt are back in business – securing their first podium of the year with second place at the Rally de Portugal.

Finding the perfect balance between speed and intelligence, the Brits posted three fastest stage times whilst giving the notoriously difficult stages the respect they deserved. It was a faultless drive from the Welshman, and a long overdue boost for his confidence.

Adamant that there is more to come, Evans will now focus on further gains behind the wheel of his EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC – eager to stand on the top step of the podium before the year is out.

The duo, positioned seventh in the Championship standings, finished behind Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) and just ahead of team mates Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula.

Evans said: “I’m happy with this result. We knew coming here that we needed to get some strong points on the board – for the team and for us as well. So to come away with second place was good. Now we can go to Sardinia in a positive frame of mind.”