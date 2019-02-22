Barrowford’s Rob Holmes is back on the slopes in Bormio

Barrowford ski star Rob Holmes doesn’t have to look far for his inspiration at Pendle Ski Club and is this week foraging even further in the footsteps of Dave Ryding.

Bretherton-born Ryding equalled Britain’s best-ever alpine result in January and came close to a medal at the World Championships last weekend, finishing ninth overall.

Holmes, 17, is not only a member of the same club as the World Cup star but has now scooped a medal at English Alpine Skiing Championships – where Olympian Ryding began his career.

“It’s amazing what Dave has done,” said the Team Evolution youngster.

“It makes it realistic, but it shows how far to go and the challenges that lie ahead. It does makes you think it is possible, it’s great what he’s doing.

“I’ve met Dave before, he’s hard-working, humble and sets a great example for anyone coming through the ranks.”

Holmes has gradually improved as the week has progressed, crashing out of Sunday’s giant slalom before placing 44th the following day in the same discipline.

As the Lancashire star’s season reaches boiling point, having started out with a four-week spell in Chile over the summer, he’s increasingly confident in his method.

“Slalom’s usually my strongest point, it’s nice to get some results in the giant slalom too,” said Holmes.

“Bormio is a very nice hill and there have been good conditions this week. It’s an amazing place to race.

“I’m slowly chipping away at my seeding points and it’s been a good season.”

l Snowsport England is the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in England, aiming to inspire as many people as possible to try snow sports. Find out more about Snowsport England’s affiliated clubs, athletes, competitions, coaching and campaigns here: http://www.snowsportengland.org.uk